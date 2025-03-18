MCD rejects proposal to double parking rates in Delhi

NEW DELHI: In a major relief to the people using their vehicles, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has decided not to double parking rates in the city. A proposal for this was tabled at the MCD House meeting on Monday and was rejected by the ruling party.

The idea of raising parking charges under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been on the agenda since June 2024 but was repeatedly referred back to the House for reconsideration. The MCD looks after nearly 400 surface parking facilities managed by concessionaires. At present, the hourly parking rate is Rs 20 for four wheelers and Rs 10 for two wheelers.

The civic body had earlier made several unsuccessful attempts to grant the commissioner the authority to adjust parking fees but the proposal was rejected on every occasion. It is stated that the corporation has approved differential rate on the basis of category of colonies as fixed by Municipal Valuation Committee (MVC) for the purpose of levying of property tax or fixing minimum reserve price for auctioning/tender of municipal shops/kiosks/platforms, etc.

Differential parking pricing is also important as the land price in inextricably linked with parking sites. It is, accordingly, proposed that the differential rates of parking charges may also be fixed on the basis on the category of colonies where such parking site exists. It is proposed that entire MCD parking may be categorized in two parking categories A & B and A category was for A to D category of colonies while category B for E to H categories of colonies.