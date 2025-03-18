One dead, two injured after falling into manhole in south Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 43-year-old man died, while two others were injured after they allegedly fell into a manhole in south Delhi, police said on Monday. The deceased was identified as Panth Lal Chander (43), a resident of JJ Camp Sriniwaspuri.

According to the fire depatment officials, they received information regarding the incident at 5.45 pm on Sunday.

A PCR call was received on Sunday reporting that few individuals had fallen into a manhole. The caller, however, was unaware of the exact number of afflicted, police said.

When cops reached the scene, they found that the victims had already been shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Center where Panth was declared dead.

Ramkishan Chander, was unconscious and under treatment. The third victim, Shiv Das, was stable and his statement was recorded, police said.

The victims were reportedly working inside the manhole when they lost consciousness. According to police, the crime team has inspected the site, and necessary legal action is being initiated.