3 Kala Jatheri gang shooters land in cop net

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has nabbed three sharpshooters of the notorious Om Prakash-Kala Jatheri gang following two shootouts. The arrested gang members have been identified as Mohit, Parveen and Manish, the police said on Tuesday. The trio had allegedly opened fire at the house of a businessman in Vinobha Enclave a couple of days ago.

While the complainant was away at the time of the incident, the police scrutinised the CCTV camera footage and found that three people had been circling around his house on a motorcycle. The trio fired shots at his house before fleeing the spot.

Earlier, on the intervening night of March 9 and 10, the gang members had opened fire at the car of a property dealer, a senior police officer said. On Monday, two of the accused, Mohit and Manish, were intercepted by police near the Mahesh Garden, Anaj Mandi, while they were on their way to Najafgarh.

They were nabbed after a long chase, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

The police later went to Ganda Nala to retrieve the weapons hidden there by the accused. But as the cops proceeded to seize the weapons, the accused opened fire at them. However, they failed to flee as the police fired back at them in retaliation.

The accused sustained injuries on their legs in the exchange of fire. Later on Monday night, the cops also nabbed the third accused, Praveen, who had been previously involved in 13 cases, after an exchange of fire, DCP said.