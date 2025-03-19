A blend of vintage and contemporary art

Art enthusiasts looking to enjoy a blend of vintage and contemporary artworks can visit Gallery Silver Scapes, which is hosting ‘Harmony—A Fusion of Modern Masters and Contemporary Art.’ Curated by Vikram Mayor, the exhibition showcases works of modern maestros like Vimal Das Gupta, Jamini Roy, and FN Souza, as well as contemporary artists like Thota Vaikuntam, Vinod Sharma, and Shuvaprasanna Bhattacharya. Amid his strict schedule, Mayor speaks with The Morning Standard about the exhibition and shares some valuable insights.

A dialogue between the past and the present

The exhibition serves multiple purposes. On the one hand, it pays homage to legendary artists like Souza and Das Gupta, and on the other, it highlights how modern-day artists are inspired by the artworks crafted by their predecessors. Hence, it goes through careful rounds of selections of paintings and sculptors. “The exhibition is an intentional curation that brings together the timeless works of modern masters and the innovative creations of contemporary artists. By juxtaposing these two artistic traditions, we aim to create a dynamic dialogue between the past and the present, highlighting the continuity and evolution of artistic expression. We also want to draw attention to the often-overlooked fact that the very foundations upon which contemporary art is built were laid by the visionaries of the past. It is a poignant reminder that the pioneering spirit, innovation, and creative genius of the masters have inspired and enabled the accomplishments of today's artists,” says Mayor.

Catering to diverse genres

The name of Gallery Silver Scapes is associated with abstractionist experiments. In the past, it worked closely with abstractionist artists like Das Gupta and Souza. However, this exhibition does not cater to one particular category. Instead, it focuses on diverse genres like Expressionism and Surrealism, among others.. "This exhibition, for instance, features a diverse range of artistic styles, reflecting our dedication to promoting a vibrant and inclusive art ecosystem. While abstract art remains a vital component of our showcase, we're equally passionate about providing a platform for younger, innovative artists to showcase their talents. By juxtaposing traditional masters with contemporary creatives, we aim to foster a dynamic dialogue between generations, styles, and mediums," Mayor adds in conclusion.



(‘Harmony – A Fusion of Modern Masters and Contemporary Art’ is ongoing till March 20 at Gallery Silver Scapes in New Delhi’s Bikaner House from 11 am to 7 pm)