AAP's flagship Mohalla Clinics in Delhi to be upgraded under Ayushman Bharat scheme

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s flagship Mohalla Clinics are set for a major transformation, with 500 of these neighbourhood health centres being upgraded to Urban Aarogya Ayushman Mandirs under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. The revamp will take place once a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is signed between the Delhi government and the Centre next month, officials confirmed.

The final design for these upgraded clinics has already been approved. Under the initiative, Delhi residents will benefit from free screening for five types of cancer at Mohalla Clinics. Additionally, 161 types of medicines, 12 categories of medical tests, and all essential vaccinations for pregnant women and newborns will be provided at no cost.

The upgraded clinics will also feature video conferencing facilities, enabling patients to consult doctors at larger government hospitals online. The existing scheme for MRI and CT scans will continue, allowing patients to access these services at private centres.