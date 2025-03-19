AAP's flagship Mohalla Clinics in Delhi to be upgraded under Ayushman Bharat scheme
NEW DELHI: Delhi’s flagship Mohalla Clinics are set for a major transformation, with 500 of these neighbourhood health centres being upgraded to Urban Aarogya Ayushman Mandirs under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. The revamp will take place once a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is signed between the Delhi government and the Centre next month, officials confirmed.
The final design for these upgraded clinics has already been approved. Under the initiative, Delhi residents will benefit from free screening for five types of cancer at Mohalla Clinics. Additionally, 161 types of medicines, 12 categories of medical tests, and all essential vaccinations for pregnant women and newborns will be provided at no cost.
The upgraded clinics will also feature video conferencing facilities, enabling patients to consult doctors at larger government hospitals online. The existing scheme for MRI and CT scans will continue, allowing patients to access these services at private centres.
Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Health Services is investigating 160 Mohalla Clinics that currently operate on rented premises. Delhi Health Minister Dr Pankaj Singh said, “When the government has land available, then Mohalla Clinic facilities should be developed at those places.”
The government is also considering closing some Mohalla Clinics that are either shut or not providing services. “Many Mohalla Clinics are running on rented space in each assembly. Their rent is about ₹35,000 per month, whereas the Delhi government has government space available,” Singh said.
Last week, the Delhi government ordered modifications for 12 Mohalla Clinics and 13 dispensaries, converting them into Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (UAAM) and Ayushman Arogya Mandir Primary Health Centres (PHCs), respectively.
The total cost for these modifications is estimated at ₹2.55 crore. To fund the project, the government has requested approval to utilise the budget allocated for dispensaries where funds are available.