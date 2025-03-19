AIIMS forms special committee to monitor adverse drug reactions

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has established a dedicated committee to monitor and report adverse events related to drugs and medical devices used in patient treatment. This initiative aims to strengthen pharmacovigilance and enhance patient safety by systematically tracking side effects and complications arising during medical interventions at the institute.

The newly formed panel will compile and analyse data on adverse reactions, forwarding regular reports to the central authorities. These insights will help identify potential safety concerns associated with medications and medical devices, facilitating necessary regulatory actions.

Dr Pooja Gupta has been appointed as the committee’s coordinator, with Dr. Sudhir Chandra Sarangi serving as deputy coordinator.

The committee includes six additional members: AIIMS Medical Superintendent Dr. Nirupam Madan, Head of the Pharmacology Department Dr. D.S. Arya, Dr. Manish Juneja from the Medicine Department, Dr. Kanika Jain from Hospital Administration, and Dr. Sudhir Chaudhary.