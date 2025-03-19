Birla tutorial for MLAs: Must adhere to rules and conventions of House

NEW DELHI: Gone are the days when the school students and teachers used to participate in the orientation programmes prior to the new academic session but now apparently, it’s the turn of the newly appointed MLAs in the national capital to go through some training before they get accustomed to it.

As the Delhi Legislative Assembly kicked off its two-day orientation programme for its newly elected members on Tuesday, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla after the inauguration was seen tutoring the MLAs on parliamentary procedures, code of conduct and best governance practices.

He urged the MLAs to make the assembly a model legislature as expectations and aspirations of people from the new government are very high, Birla said the MLAs must adhere to rules, procedures and conventions of the House upholding the democratic spirit and constitutional values.

He also stressed on using technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and capacity building of members to make the legislature a more effective platform for executive accountability. Mentioning that legislatures are platforms for fruitful dialogues, Birla also highlighted that there should not be any deadlock within the House and dissent must be expressed in a dignified manner and through meaningful discourse. The Speaker urged them to maintain the highest standards of conduct and ethics in their public life as well.