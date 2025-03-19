Delhi : New faces in Congress leadership roles in 4 months, focus on youth and women

NEW DELHI: Following its third consecutive failure to win a single seat in the Delhi Assembly elections, Congress has announced plans to restructure its organisation at the district and booth levels in an attempt to revive its grassroots presence in the national capital. Party sources revealed that the restructuring will be implemented over the next four months, with a focus on increasing the participation of youth and women.

“In the next four months, there will be new faces in leadership roles. There are 14 districts and 250 blocks in Delhi, and we will work on all of them. Senior leaders will guide and support the increased involvement of women and youth,” sources said.

The decision comes after Congress failed to secure any seats in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, marking its third consecutive defeat. The party had ruled Delhi for 15 years under former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. As part of the overhaul, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) will undergo a transformation, with new roles assigned to leaders based on constituency and departmental needs.

The party is also formulating a fresh strategy to rebuild its support base, sources added. Despite the electoral setback, the party found some solace in a slight increase in its vote share. However, most Congress candidates lost their deposits in the elections, with only three candidates retaining theirs. Notably, Delhi unit chief Devender Yadav, who contested from Badli, and Abhishek Dutt, who contested from Kasturba Nagar, were among the few to make a mark, with Dutt finishing second in his constituency. The Congress also failed to secure any seats in the last three Lok Sabha elections.