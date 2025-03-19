Delhi starts direct electric bus service to Noida Airport, DTC to offer free travel for women

NEW DELHI: Reaching the upcoming Noida International Airport from Delhi is about to get much easier, with the Delhi Transport Commission (DTC) launching direct electric bus services to the airport. The initiative aims to provide a seamless and affordable journey for flyers, reducing reliance on expensive cabs and multiple transport changes.

In a major move to boost connectivity, the Delhi government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with airport authorities to introduce these buses on select routes and depots across the city.

On a trial basis, the buses will operate from three locations—Anand Vihar, Sarai Rohilla, and Kamla Market—offering direct, non-stop connectivity to the airport. Women and specially-abled individuals will be able to travel free of cost as part of the Delhi government’s welfare initiative.

"Bus passes for persons with disabilities and pink slips for women passengers will be continued on this route as well. Male passengers and others would have to pay," said a transport department official.