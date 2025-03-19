Government school teachers seek financial audit of SCERT

NEW DELHI/CHENNAI : The Government School Teachers Association (GSTA) met Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday, demanding a financial audit of SCERT and a review of the Rs 30 lakh expenditure, along with an investigation into alleged corruption in the Directorate of Education over the past decade. Presenting a 14-point demand list, GSTA urged the Chief Minister to restore Pratibha Vikas Schools, established in 1993 by the BJP government but later converted into SOSE (Schools of Specialised Excellence) under the AAP government.

A delegation led by GSTA Senior Vice President Rajbir Chhikara and General Secretary Ajay Veer Yadav held an official meeting, discussing concerns about Delhi’s education budget, alleged flaws in the education model, and the misuse of funds on ineffective schemes.

They emphasised the urgent need for budgetary provisions to recruit teachers for vacant positions and called for a comprehensive policy for guest teachers, ensuring salary increments and long-term job security.