Government school teachers seek financial audit of SCERT

NEW DELHI/CHENNAI : The Government School Teachers Association (GSTA) met Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday, demanding a financial audit of SCERT and a review of the Rs 30 lakh expenditure, along with an investigation into alleged corruption in the Directorate of Education over the past decade. Presenting a 14-point demand list, GSTA urged the Chief Minister to restore Pratibha Vikas Schools, established in 1993 by the BJP government but later converted into SOSE (Schools of Specialised Excellence) under the AAP government.
A delegation led by GSTA Senior Vice President Rajbir Chhikara and General Secretary Ajay Veer Yadav held an official meeting, discussing concerns about Delhi’s education budget, alleged flaws in the education model, and the misuse of funds on ineffective schemes.
They emphasised the urgent need for budgetary provisions to recruit teachers for vacant positions and called for a comprehensive policy for guest teachers, ensuring salary increments and long-term job security.
The representatives also stressed the need for adequate security personnel in schools to maintain safety standards. Ajay Veer Yadav stated, “The increasing incidents of violence and assaults on teachers were discussed, with a demand to classify crimes against teachers within school premises as non-bailable offenses. We want strict norms for such incidents.”
Other demands included handing over school maintenance to the Public Works Department (PWD) to relieve principals of administrative burdens, allowing them to focus solely on academics. The delegation highlighted the lack of funds for sports materials, athlete allowances, and refreshments over the past two years. Additionally, they pointed out the failure of Delhi’s Sports University due to the absence of permanent coaches and proposed a new sports policy in collaboration with GSTA.
Reiterating their demand for a audit, the association called for an probe into budget irregularities and the utilisation of `30 lakh worth of machines and materials. They also recommended implementing teacher postings within their residential PIN codes to reduce traffic congestion, pollution, and physical-mental exhaustion.