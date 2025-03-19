HC refuses to stay trial court proceedings against Mishra

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to halt trial court proceedings against BJP leader and Delhi minister Kapil Mishra in connection with a 2020 FIR lodged over contentious tweets by him amid the Delhi Assembly elections held that year. Notably, Mishra had accused AAP and the Congress of turning Shaheen Bagh into a “mini Pakistan” and framed the Delhi Assembly polls as a battle between “India and Pakistan” in those posts.

Though Justice Ravinder Dudeja denied interim relief to Mishra, it sought a response from the Delhi Police on his petition challenging a special judge’s decision earlier this month that upheld a magisterial court’s order summoning him in the case.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing Mishra, contended that the tweets did not specifically target any religious or social groups — which is necessary for the invocation of Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.