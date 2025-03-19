Sexually assault case: Kin in HC, seek action against Kenyan diplomat's son

NEW DELHI: The parents of the five-year-old girl, who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a Class 12 student, son of a Kenyan diplomat, have approached the Delhi High Court, demanding action against the accused, including his designation as Persona Non Grata (PNG). The petition seeks to strip him of diplomatic immunity, allowing Indian authorities to prosecute him under local laws.

Filed against multiple respondents, including Ministry of External Affairs, Delhi Police, the school administration of K R Mangalam, and the Delhi government, the plea seeks to underscore systemic lapses that allegedly hindered the investigation.

The alleged incident occurred in August last year, with an FIR lodged on September 18 under Section 75(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (sexual harassment) and Section 10 of the POCSO Act at the Greater Kailash police station.

The petitioners argue that since then, the MEA has failed to take decisive steps to facilitate the probe or clarify whether the accused enjoys diplomatic immunity.

Petition blames school for failing to ensure safety in 5-year-old’s assault case

The Ministry of External Affairs has neither provided evidence of the accused’s immunity under the Diplomatic Relations (Vienna Convention) Act, 1972, nor taken steps to allow law enforcement agencies to interrogate him,” the petition says.