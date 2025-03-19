Unheard voices of Bengal School: Painted postcards shed light on art history

Long before social media and emails, artists of the Bengal School of Art in Shantiniketan used painted postcards to stay connected. Between the 1940s and 1960s, they exchanged intimate messages adorned with watercolor paintings, offering glimpses into their creative journeys. The exhibition ‘Bengal School Painted Postcards,’ curated by Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya at the Surrendra Paul Art Gallery, showcases these rare postcards, uncovering a lesser-known chapter in Indian art history.

“There was no email or SMS—postcards, inland letters, and handwritten notes were the primary means of staying connected,” explains Bhattacharya. “Artists began by sketching on postcards and sending them with messages, a practice that evolved into a tradition among Bengal School artists, particularly in Shantiniketan.”

The Bengal School of Art emerged as a movement to counter Western influences in Indian art, drawing inspiration from folklore, rural life, and nature. The postcards in the exhibition reflect the school’s signature style—delicate brushstrokes depicting landscapes, animals, and everyday scenes. Painted images of riversides, fishermen, owls, and crows capture the lyricism of nature, characteristic of the Shantiniketan aesthetic.

“These are quintessentially Bengal School works. When you look at them, you see landscapes and nature imbued with lyricism,” says Vasundhara Tewari Broota, founder of Sangeet Shyamala, School of Visual and Performing Arts in Delhi. The postcards, signed by artists such as Sagar, Satyen Bishi, Shailesh Deb Verma, and Amarendra Chowdhury, balance fine lines with poetic expression.