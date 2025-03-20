Adi Rang Mahotsav 2025: National School of Drama brings adivasi arts to Delhi for the first time
India is home to over 500 adivasi communities, making it the country with the world’s largest adivasi population. To bring their voices and heritage to the forefront, the National School of Drama (NSD) is hosting the 7th edition of Adi Rang Mahotsav. For the first time, the festival will be held in Delhi from March 21 to 23, celebrating India’s adivasi cultural traditions with theatre, music, dance, seminars, and crafts.
Chittaranjan Tripathy, director of NSD, emphasised the importance of integrating indigenous art into the mainstream, stating, "If we truly connect the art, music, and craft of our indigenous communities with the mainstream, it brings two major benefits. First, people who are unfamiliar with these traditions will get to know them. Second, it gives these artists exposure, helping to keep their art alive."
This year’s edition will bring together 300 adivasi artists showcasing 15 dance and music performances from 13 states and a craft exhibition representing 11 states. Theatrical highlights include Bir Birsa from Jharkhand, a tribute to adivasi leader Birsa Munda, and Bana Guda from Odisha, a tale of bravery and folklore.
The festival will feature performances such as the Kinnauri Nat dance from Himachal Pradesh, Paika, Mardani, and Jhhomer from Jharkhand, Gudum Baja from Madhya Pradesh, and the Rabha dance from Assam. The crafts mela will showcase Assamese handlooms, Andhra Pradesh’s leather puppetry, Gujarat’s patchwork and beadwork, Maharashtra’s wire craft, Rajasthan’s leather footwear, Telangana’s Ekat sarees, and Uttar Pradesh’s intricate horn and bone craftsmanship.
First held in 2014 in Mumbai, Adi Rang Mahotsav has since traveled to Raipur, Port Blair, Surat, Nasik, Dwarkonda, and Hyderabad. The last edition took place in Shantiniketan, West Bengal, after which the festival was halted due to Covid-19. "This festival started with great enthusiasm, and we used to organise it in adivasi areas where local communities actively participated. After 2019, it came to a halt due to Covid-19. This year, we are making an effort to bring it back to Delhi, and we hope that next year, we can return to the adivasi regions," Tripathy shared.
He also acknowledged the logistical and financial challenges of reviving the festival, stating, "Restarting this festival after a long gap was a significant step. Given the scale of participation, including every state at once would require a massive budget." Although some states, including Manipur, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Chhattisgarh, are missing from this year’s lineup, Tripathy assures that the “states that couldn’t participate this time will get their turn in the coming years”.
With its diverse performances and artistic showcases, the 7th Adi Rang Mahotsav promises a cultural experience, honouring India’s adivasi heritage.