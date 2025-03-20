Adi Rang Mahotsav 2025: National School of Drama brings adivasi arts to Delhi for the first time

India is home to over 500 adivasi communities, making it the country with the world’s largest adivasi population. To bring their voices and heritage to the forefront, the National School of Drama (NSD) is hosting the 7th edition of Adi Rang Mahotsav. For the first time, the festival will be held in Delhi from March 21 to 23, celebrating India’s adivasi cultural traditions with theatre, music, dance, seminars, and crafts.

Chittaranjan Tripathy, director of NSD, emphasised the importance of integrating indigenous art into the mainstream, stating, "If we truly connect the art, music, and craft of our indigenous communities with the mainstream, it brings two major benefits. First, people who are unfamiliar with these traditions will get to know them. Second, it gives these artists exposure, helping to keep their art alive."