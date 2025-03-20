Capable women shouldn't ask for interim alimony, law does not promote idling: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has observed law doesn't promote idling and said qualified women with an earning capacity shouldn't claim interim maintenance from their husbands.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh on March 19 said Section 125 (order for maintenance of wives, children and parents) of the CrPC carried the legislative intent to maintain equality among the spouses and provide protection to the wives, children and parents, but didn't promote "idleness".

The order, therefore, dismissed a woman's plea against a trial court order denying her interim maintenance from her estranged husband.

"A well-educated wife, with experience in a suitable gainful job, ought not to remain idle solely to gain maintenance from her husband. Therefore, interim maintenance is being discouraged in the present case as this court can see potential in the petitioner to earn and make good of her education," Justice Singh said.

The court, however, encouraged her to actively look for a job to become self-sufficient saying she had a wide exposure and was aware of the worldly affairs unlike other uneducated women, who were completely dependent on their spouses for basic sustenance.