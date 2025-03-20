CCS building 3 first one to be completed by April 30; other two by mid-year

NEW DELHI: The Common Central Secretariat (CCS) building 3, part of the Central Vista redevelopment project, along Kartavya Path, will be ready by April 30.
The new office complex will be available for central ministries and departments to move into after statutory clearances for occupancy including fire clearance.
The two other CCS buildings -- CCS 1 and 2 are expected to be completed by June and July. The schedule for completion of these new Central Government offices was presented in Lok Sabha on Thursday.
The timeline was part of the reply of the Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Manohar Lal in Lok Sabha. It was in response to the questions on the progress of the CCS buildings asked by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP A Raja.
Lal further informed the House that CCS building 10 would be ready April 30 next year. Raja also sought to know the expenditure of the project and fate of the existing office complexes such Shastri Bhawan, Nirman Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan or Rail Bhawan.
“After completion of the buildings, statutory clearances for occupancy, including fire clearance will be obtained and thereafter these buildings will be put to use for locating various ministries or departments. The future use of the vacated office buildings will be notified in due course,” read the reply of the minister.
According to the minister’s reply, since 2021-22, when the construction of the three CCS buildings 1,2, and 3 began, it has spent Rs 3,081 crore however the total sanctioned budget was Rs 3,690 crore. The sanctioned amount for CCS 10 was Rs 621 crore and over the last two financial years, the spending so far is approximately Rs 104 crore.
While the new office complexes are being completed, the ministry has launched an exercise to explore solutions for better mobility in and around the New Delhi area especially in the vicinity of Kartavya Path and Parliament House.
The ministry is conducting a study to develop strategies for reducing congestion, improving roads, enhancing public transport, and improving multi-modal integration at metro stations.
As part of the study, the ministry is seeking online feedback from the government employees working with Central ministries and departments to understand their travelling pattern. Based on its findings, the plan is also to upgrade pedestrian infrastructure.