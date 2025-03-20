CCS building 3 first one to be completed by April 30; other two by mid-year

NEW DELHI: The Common Central Secretariat (CCS) building 3, part of the Central Vista redevelopment project, along Kartavya Path, will be ready by April 30.

The new office complex will be available for central ministries and departments to move into after statutory clearances for occupancy including fire clearance.

The two other CCS buildings -- CCS 1 and 2 are expected to be completed by June and July. The schedule for completion of these new Central Government offices was presented in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The timeline was part of the reply of the Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Manohar Lal in Lok Sabha. It was in response to the questions on the progress of the CCS buildings asked by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP A Raja.

Lal further informed the House that CCS building 10 would be ready April 30 next year. Raja also sought to know the expenditure of the project and fate of the existing office complexes such Shastri Bhawan, Nirman Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan or Rail Bhawan.