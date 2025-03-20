Delhi HC directs Bar Council of India to enrol Korean national as lawyer within two days

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed the Bar Council of India (BCI) to enrol a Korean national, Daeyoung Jung, as a lawyer within two days, holding that his registration cannot be withheld in the absence of a stay on a previous order in his favour.

A division bench comprising Justice Prathiba M Singh and Justice Rajneesh Kumar Gupta observed that since no stay had been granted on the single-judge order allowing Jung’s enrolment, the BCI had no legal grounds to withhold his registration.

“In the absence of any stay against the single judge’s judgment, withholding the enrolment of Respondent No1 (Jung) would not be permissible,” the court stated.

Jung initially applied for enrolment with the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD), but his application was rejected. He then submitted a representation to the BCI, which was also turned down. Seeking relief, he approached the Delhi High Court, arguing that he had completed his law degree from an Indian institution and was wrongly denied enrolment as advocate.

The plea cited Section 24 of the Advocates Act, which allows foreign nationals to be admitted to a State Bar if Indian citizens are granted the same privilege in the respective foreign country. He pointed out that Indian nationals who obtain law degrees in Korea are permitted to practice there, and hence, the same principle should apply to him.