Delhi HC seeks reply on illegal slaughterhouses

NEW DELHI: The persistent menace of bird strikes at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has once again landed in the courtroom; the Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notices to authorities on a PIL demanding urgent action to mitigate aviation hazards linked to illegal slaughterhouses operating in the vicinity of airports.

The PIL, filed by activist Gauri Maulekhi, highlights the alarming frequency of bird-aircraft collisions, attributing them to unchecked proliferation of meat shops and slaughterhouses near the airport. Citing aviation safety risks, the plea argues that these establishments not only violate regulatory norms but also attract large flocks of birds, significantly increasing the likelihood of collisions.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela sought responses from multiple authorities, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Airports Authority of India, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Delhi Government, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Development Authority, and Delhi Police.

The court emphasised the need for concrete action and directed respondents to provide details on the enforcement of relevant regulations, particularly Aircraft Rules, 1937.

“Given the concerns raised, replies must not only address the allegations but also outline the steps taken to tackle the issue,” the bench said, listing the matter for hearing on May 14.

The plea demands stringent measures against unauthorised meat shops and slaughterhouses within a 10-kilometer radius of the IGI Airport. It calls upon FSSAI and the Delhi Government to conduct rigorous inspections, collect samples, and initiate legal action against violators.