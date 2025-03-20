Iranian artist Ebrahim Barfarazi portrays dreams as a window to the subconscious in his first art show in India

Nudity beyond obscenity

Barfarazi’s 15-year-long career as a Tehran-based artist had him paint on subjects like the duality of human nature, the impact of time on identity and the interplay between memory and reality. However, it is the first time that his Expressionist works portray nude female figures — a subject matter that he cannot show at home due to strict Islamic law, which if defied especially by women, could result in death penalty, prison terms and other severe punishments. “Throughout history, the oppression that has been inflicted on women has always been greater than that on men. While dreaming, women can have access to everything. I imagine a world where their dreams become reality,” says the 43-year-old artist who uses his art to free, through momentarily, a history of restrictions imposed on women when he paints them in their most unrestrained, bare, and intimate moments. In one frame, he paints a nude woman partly covered by a bedsheet, clinching her feet to her chest. She gazes intently at the viewer, but not in an erotic way. She’s seeking a sense of security of not being harmed or judged in her most unguarded, exposed state. In another painting, a woman sleeps bare on the bed, with her hands holding her body in a state of protectiveness. She is caressed by the soft glow of light which the artist uses as a symbol of “hope”. Another painting portrays a scantily-clad woman in a stomach-sleeping position, half-covered by the delicate folds of the blanket. Most of such nude figures seem to be healing while dreaming, bringing the focus not on obscenity but on what goes beneath their flesh — their desires, apprehensions, dilemmas, anxieties and flights of fantasies. “Through dreams, the fetters of the mind are loosened and imagination takes us into realms unknown and unseen. What captivates us in the real world often finds a voice in our dreams. That is a fascinating thought and to watch it come alive on canvases is quite exhilarating,” says Sawhney about the show.

‘In the Land of Dreams’ is on view till April 10, at Gallery Pristine Contemporary, Defence Colony, from 10:30 AM - 6:00 PM.