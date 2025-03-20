‘Ishq Chaman’ exhibition at Bikaner House revives Kishangarh’s miniature art

The Kishangarh School of miniature art is one of the most celebrated and vibrant schools of Rajasthani miniature art. Widely known for its detailed brushwork and soft pastel colours, it evokes deep spiritual themes, dream-like scenery, and architectural marvels influenced by Mughal and Rajput styles.

Reviving this 18th-century school of art, a new exhibition in Delhi titled ‘Ishq Chaman’ meaning ‘a garden of love’ brings an evolving dialogue between past and the present. The artworks feature skyscapes on massive canvases showcasing celestial elements. Further, textile works delve into the region’s cultural, and natural aesthetics. Many works are also done on Wasli paper — a kind of handmade paper along with the usage of natural pigments. The exhibition is brought to life by Vaishnavi Kumari of Kishangarh of the former royal family, who is also the founder of Studio Kishangarh, an art platform dedicated to preserving the art along with curator Monica Jain, founder-director of Art Centrix Space.

Kumari traces the foundation of this artistic tradition to Bhawani Das, a celebrated Mughal artist who arrived in Kishangarh from the imperial courts of Delhi around the early 1700s. “He played a crucial role in shaping the Kishangarh school, laying the groundwork for future generations of painters. Nihal Chand, a master painter who followed him, refined and perfected this unique style, creating some of the most iconic works associated with Kishangarh,” she says as many artworks in the exhibition feature Chand’s artistic legacy.