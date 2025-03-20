Israeli facial recognition tech helps Delhi police crack Rs 80 lakh robbery case, two held

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police arrested two individuals using the Israeli facial recognition system in connection with a robbery involving Rs 80 lakh. The accused, Samir (19) and Mohammad Ali (21), both residents of Daryaganj, were arrested on Wednesday, officials said.

On Monday evening, an employee of RK Enterprises received a payment of Rs 80 lakh at Kucha Ghasi Ram around 7 pm and was heading home to Haider Kuli Fatehpuri.

At around 7:40 pm, near his residence, the victim was approached by a man who stopped him at gunpoint and tried to snatch his bag containing the money. When the victim, Ajmal, resisted, the assailant fired a shot into the ground, forcibly took the bag, and fled.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. The police then began analysing CCTV footage and found that the suspect was following the victim from Kucha Ghasi Ram.

The footage revealed the assailant was working under the instructions of another person, who was seen near Kucha Ghasi Ram and Haider Kuli.

One team pursued the fleeing suspect towards Fatehpuri Masjid, while another chased the second person, who escaped on a scooter towards Lal Qila.