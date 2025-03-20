Israeli facial recognition tech helps Delhi police crack Rs 80 lakh robbery case, two held

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police arrested two individuals using the Israeli facial recognition system in connection with a robbery involving Rs 80 lakh. The accused, Samir (19) and Mohammad Ali (21), both residents of Daryaganj, were arrested on Wednesday, officials said.
On Monday evening, an employee of RK Enterprises received a payment of Rs 80 lakh at Kucha Ghasi Ram around 7 pm and was heading home to Haider Kuli Fatehpuri.
At around 7:40 pm, near his residence, the victim was approached by a man who stopped him at gunpoint and tried to snatch his bag containing the money. When the victim, Ajmal, resisted, the assailant fired a shot into the ground, forcibly took the bag, and fled.
A video of the incident went viral on social media. The police then began analysing CCTV footage and found that the suspect was following the victim from Kucha Ghasi Ram.
The footage revealed the assailant was working under the instructions of another person, who was seen near Kucha Ghasi Ram and Haider Kuli.
One team pursued the fleeing suspect towards Fatehpuri Masjid, while another chased the second person, who escaped on a scooter towards Lal Qila.
The auto driver, who was interrogated, revealed that one suspect had boarded his vehicle but fled after traveling just 10 to 20 metres. CCTV footage later confirmed that the suspects escaped toward Main Chandni Chowk Road, and the scooter-riding suspect was last seen near Katra Chelan in Daryaganj.
Facial recognition technology identified one suspect as Mohammad Ali, who had been arrested previously in a similar case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said.
The police set up a trap in Daryaganj, apprehended Ali, and recovered Rs 79,50,000 from Samir’s residence, along with the weapon, the DCP added.
Both the accused were arrested, and an investigation is underway, said police. Ali had prior knowledge of cash movement in the Kucha Ghasiram area and had conducted a recce before targeting the victim, the DCP said. “While Ali identified the target, Samir executed the robbery,” the officer added.