Turkish delights: Kebabs, kunefe & more at Delhi’s Ophelia

Baklava, kunefe, and falafel are no strangers to Delhi’s food lovers—much like Ramen and Tiramisu, which have firmly found their place in the city's food scene. Now, Ophelia, nestled within Hotel Ashok, is celebrating Turkey’s rich heritage with its ongoing Turkish food festival, offering diners an authentic taste of their traditional flavours.

Known for its Mediterranean and Asian offerings, Ophelia already features Turkish delicacies on its menu, but this festival takes a deeper dive into authenticity. “Often we introduce something new—whether it’s an Italian festival, a Turkish festival, or a seafood festival. We want to keep things fresh and exciting for our guests,” says head chef Pankaj Pandey.