A Perfect Fusion

The use of AI

The use of AI or tech at a very advanced level is a fascinating aspect of the book. The book not only carries illustrations made through AI—Etteth called it AIgraphs—but the back cover also features a QR code so that after scanning it, readers can listen to the musical version of each poem.

When asked about this innovative blend of technology with literature, Etteth said he has “always been interested in technologies since the very beginning of my career. At the Observer, I adopted technology with news. In the India Today group, I did the same thing, I brought a lot of creative technologies in the newsmaking field. So, technology has always appealed to me. I always think that technology has limitless possibilities. I do not see human beings as slaves of technology. Instead, they share a symbiotic relationship. Technology adds to people and people add to technology. It is all about finding the perfect mix and match. For instance, in this book, the music one hears after scanning the code is created through queues. With AI, you can try multiple things as it comes with varieties”.

For Etteh, AI is a medium to generate creativity. “If I write a book, no one calls the book an artificial one. However, the medium that I am using, changes and evolves with time. Earlier, books were written using pen and paper, then it was the turn of typewriters, then came computers, and now we have AI. So for me, AI is a medium to express my creativity. As the possibilities are limitless, in the coming time, the combination of AI and literature will go hand in hand,” he noted.