AAP leadership revamp: Saurabh Bharadwaj named party's Delhi chief, Sisodia to lead Punjab unit

NEW DELHI: After losing its home turf Delhi in the Assembly elections held last month, the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday announced a major organisational rejig by appointing former minister Saurabh Bharadwaj as the new president of its Delhi unit and senior leader Manish Sisodia as its in-charge for Punjab.

While Bharadwaj replaces Gopal Rai, Sisodia takes charge of Punjab, the only state in the country where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in power at present. The decisions were taken during a meeting of the AAP's political affairs committee (PAC) at the residence of party supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Announcing the changes, AAP general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak said Gopal Rai has been given charge of Gujarat, where the party is aiming to expand its base.

Pathak, a Rajya Sabha MP, has been named in-charge of the AAP's Chhattisgarh unit, while Pankaj Gupta will lead the party's Goa chapter. Mehraj Malik has been named the new chief of the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit.

The meeting also discussed the "unfulfilled" promises made by the BJP in Delhi, including giving monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 and free LPG cylinders to women, Pathak said.