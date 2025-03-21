Anurupa Roy production to bring the Arabian Nights to life with puppets at Delhi’s Triveni Festival 

Anurupa Roy’s love for puppetry began at six when her parents gifted her a puppet. “I was performing all the time, fascinated by this world of objects, dolls, and puppets,” she recalls. Her interest grew in school when she discovered Delhi’s first permanent puppet theatre at the Shri Ram Centre, run by Dadi Pudumjee, founder of The Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust. At the time, puppetry was seen as a children’s art form. But in college, Roy realised its broader potential. “I was 19, performing for friends, and I knew puppetry could engage adults too.” In 1998, she founded Katkatha, which in 2006 was recognised as Katkatha Puppet Arts Trust, now a pioneering contemporary puppetry company.

Retelling Arabian nights

Now, with over 25 years of experience, Roy and her team are set to stage The Nights at the Triveni Theatre Festival—a retelling of 1001 Arabian Nights, co-written by Neel Chaudhuri and Adithi Rao. The play follows King Shahryar, who, after betrayal, vows to marry and execute a new woman daily—until Scheherazade outwits him with unfinished stories, delaying her fate night after night.

The production began in 2020 with French director Sylvie Vaillon joining a Katkatha workshop. The pandemic stalled progress, but the script continued evolving. Despite setbacks, The Nights premiered at Festival Mondial des Théâtres de Marionnettes in 2021.

Roy had long envisioned staging The Nights. “Some stories refuse to leave your mind,” she explains. “I was drawn to its layered storytelling—because life, too, isn’t linear. We’re always living multiple narratives at once.” What resonated most was Scheherazade’s power—“Shahryar has authority and soldiers; she has only stories. Yet, through storytelling, she transforms him.”