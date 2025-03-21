Art Basel Hong Kong: Indian galleries prep their repertoire on contemporary South Asian art for Wong Kar-wai city

South Asian imagination and art practice will be visible in its many forms in Asia’s mega mart of contemporary art, Art Basel Hong Kong, billed the “Rolls-Royce of art fairs”, next week. From March 26 to March 30 (including preview days), the 55-year-old fair, which began its Hong Kong edition in 2013, will showcase monumental works to smaller-format artworks through top-line modern and contemporary art galleries of the world, besides curated events. The fair brings together 240 exhibitors from 42 countries and territories, including 23 newcomers, showcasing artistic practices that reflect its commitment to global diversity and regional representation.

Collecting the Global South

Young artists from the Indian subcontinent whose works are going to Hong Kong are refreshingly not standing on any hard identitarian slab of their respective nations. Their concepts and artistic languages are local-global. They have embraced different subjects, they play with diverse textures and tools, their storytelling is from emotional geographies and experience. Much of the attraction of a fair like Art Basel is, therefore, not just getting to see the Great Indian Painting—Indian galleries do take their MF Husains and FN Souzas just like a one-off Picasso can sometimes float into circulation at art fairs in Europe —or The Great Pakistani Painting as much as to see when a painter from the region is hitting or about to hit his or her stride.