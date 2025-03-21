Court seeks DCP report on Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra's MCC violation

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to submit a comprehensive report in connection with an alleged Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violation by Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra during the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections.

The directive came from Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Vaibhav Chaurasia of the Rouse Avenue Court, who has scheduled the matter for arguments on April 8.

The case stems from an accusation that Mishra made inflammatory remarks during the election period, prompting a complaint from the Election Commission. The court has also sought a status report from DCP North West regarding the retrieval of evidence from social media platform X, where the contentious post was allegedly shared by Mishra.

During the proceedings, the court was informed that Mishra’s appeal against the summoning order was dismissed by the sessions court on March 7. His legal team, led by Senior Advocate Pavan Narang, has since filed a quashing petition before the High Court, which is set for a hearing on May 19, 2025. However, no stay has been granted on the trial court’s proceedings.

The matter is currently at the stage of charge framing. The Rouse Avenue Court had previously dismissed Mishra’s revision petition, challenging the trial court’s decision to take cognizance of the charges against him. The trial court had earlier ruled that his statements made in January 2020, while the MCC was in force, warranted legal scrutiny under Section 125 of the Representation of People Act, 1951 (RP Act).