Delhi Directorate of Education cautions parents against ‘fake admissions’, donations, capitation fees

NEW DELHI: Cautioning against individuals, organisations, and institutions falsely claiming to influence or guarantee admissions in schools, the Directorate of Education (DoE) of the Delhi government has issued a strict warning against the practice of demanding donations, or capitation, consultancy, or facilitation fees for securing school admissions.
DoE has also reminded parents and schools that the practice of giving or accepting donations or capitation fees is prohibited in educational institutions and would incur strict action by authorities.
In a circular dated March 19, the Directorate cautioned both parents and school managements to avoid engaging with individuals, organisations, or firms making false claims about influencing or guaranteeing admissions.
The circular highlights concerns about illegal entities misleading parents by promising to secure seats in schools in exchange for hefty fees. The DoE urged the public to be wary of such claims and refrain from availing services from these unauthorised agents, websites, or applications.
“It is observed that some individuals/organisations/institutions are falsely claiming to influence or guarantee the parents for securing the admissions in schools. The general public is hereby informed that such claims are misleading and cautioned against engaging with or availing services from such illegal entities,” the official notice stated.
The Directorate further cautioned school management and heads of all private and government-aided schools to ensure that they do not engage in any official or unofficial association with admission-related consulting agencies or agents.
The DoE, in its circular, stated that it is fully committed to curbing the commercialisation of education in any form.
It warned that any instances of connivance or violation of the regulations would result in strict action, as deemed applicable, against those involved.