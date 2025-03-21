Delhi Directorate of Education cautions parents against ‘fake admissions’, donations, capitation fees

NEW DELHI: Cautioning against individuals, organisations, and institutions falsely claiming to influence or guarantee admissions in schools, the Directorate of Education (DoE) of the Delhi government has issued a strict warning against the practice of demanding donations, or capitation, consultancy, or facilitation fees for securing school admissions.

DoE has also reminded parents and schools that the practice of giving or accepting donations or capitation fees is prohibited in educational institutions and would incur strict action by authorities.

In a circular dated March 19, the Directorate cautioned both parents and school managements to avoid engaging with individuals, organisations, or firms making false claims about influencing or guaranteeing admissions.

The circular highlights concerns about illegal entities misleading parents by promising to secure seats in schools in exchange for hefty fees. The DoE urged the public to be wary of such claims and refrain from availing services from these unauthorised agents, websites, or applications.