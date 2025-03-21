Delhi L-G Saxena appoints six DANICS officers as secretaries to ministers

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has transferred six DANICS officers to serve as secretaries to six ministers in Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s cabinet. The appointments aim to ensure timely completion of development works in their respective departments.

Additionally, a DANICS officer has been appointed as secretary to the Delhi Assembly Speaker, while two officers will serve as deputy secretaries to the Chief Minister.

The BJP-led government in Delhi is focused on fulfilling its electoral promises and advancing city-wide development. Newly appointed officers will monitor ongoing projects to ensure efficient progress.

The BJP leadership is also considering appointing six bureaucrats as Advisors or Officers on Special Duty to the ministers, although no formal announcement has been made.

In the reshuffle, Rajeev Shukla has been named secretary to PWD Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh, and Anoop Thakur will serve as secretary to Education Minister Ashish Sood. Vadodaria Karanjit, Vaibhav Rikhari, Mohit Mishra, and Vinay Kumar Jindal have been appointed to other ministerial roles. Vineet Kumar has been appointed secretary to Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, while Lalit Mittal and Devendra Kumar Upadhyay will serve as deputy secretaries in the Chief Minister’s office.