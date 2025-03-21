Delhi speaker writes to chief secretary, seeks to put babus on notice

NEW DELHI: Lack of coordination between political and bureaucratic wings of the Delhi government has surfaced, with Speaker Vijender Gupta alleging that officers “don’t acknowledge” letters and calls from MLAs and writing to Chief Secretary Dharmendra in this regard.

Citing instances of senior bureaucrats not responding to communications from the MLAs, Gupta has sought intervention from the chief secretary to ensure smooth functioning.

Terming it serious, Gupta wrote, “A few instances have been brought to my notice where communications of the MLAs in the form of letters, phone calls or messages have not even been acknowledged by concerned officials.”

The Central Secretariat Manual of Office Procedure calls for prompt disposal of references from MP and state legislatures. “Communications received from an MP/State Legislature should be attended promptly. Any Information sought by an MP and state legislature should be supplied, unless it is of such a nature that it would have been denied to him,” it says.

Gupta’s letter, however, provided a chance to the opposition AAP to slam the BJP government, with former minister Saurabh Bhardwaj alleging that officials were taught not to listen to ministers and MLAs.