Delhi to add six new stations for monitoring AQI ahead of winter

NEW DELHI: In a bid to tackle the anticipated winter pollution peak, the Delhi government is planning to install six new air quality monitoring stations across the city in the next three months, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Thursday.

He said, “This winter, we will ensure that Delhi experiences more clean air days and we are already working to minimise pollution. We will not wait until winter to take action. Our efforts to purify the city have already begun, and part of this includes the addition of new ambient air quality monitoring stations.”

“Delhi currently has 40 air quality monitoring stations, and six more will be added in the next three months, bringing the total to 46,” Sirsa added.

The new stations are expected to provide more detailed data on air quality across the city.

The existing 40 stations are spread across key locations such as Alipur, Anand Vihar, Aya Nagar, Bawana, Burari, Chandni Chowk, DTU, Dwarka, IGI Airport, IHBAS, ITO, Jahangirpuri, Lodhi Road, Najafgarh, Narela, and 25 other sites. However, these stations are not evenly distributed, leaving many densely populated areas unmonitored. Some stations are situated in less inhabited areas, including IHBAS, Shri Aurobindo Marg, Karni Singh Shooting Range, Asola Bhatti Forest Range, and Siri Fort near Hauz Khas forest.

During the peak pollution season from November to January, the capital’s Air Quality Index (AQI) often reaches hazardous levels. Last year, the AQI surpassed the 450 mark, entering the “severe plus” category.

On December 19, the city’s air quality dropped to a 24-hour average AQI of 451 at 4 pm, according to CPCB data.