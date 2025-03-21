Huge stash of unaccounted cash found at Delhi HC judge’s home, SC collegium orders transfer

A fire at the home of Delhi High Court Judge Yashwant Varma last week led to the discovery of a large amount of unaccounted cash, prompting the Supreme Court Collegium to transfer him to the Allahabad High Court.

CJI Sanjiv Khanna-led Collegium approved Varma's transfer back to his parent court, following reports linking him to the cash recovery.

According to reports, Justice Yashwant Varma was not in town when the fire broke out at his residence on March 14. His family members called the fire and rescue services and the police.

The fire and rescue services personnel stumbled upon a huge stash of cash inside the bunglow on Tughlak Road in the national capital.

Following this, the Delhi Police informed the Ministry of Home Affairs. The MHA sent a report to the CJI.

This prompted the collegium to unanimously decide on Justice Varma's transfer, moving him back to his parent High Court in Allahabad, where he had previously served before being appointed to the Delhi HC in October 2021, Times Now reported.