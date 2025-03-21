In black and white: A close-up of Manipuri and its Raas Leela connections

According to Manipur dance history, the gracefully choreographed dance form of Raas Leela typically associated with Manipuri performance art was first introduced decades ago, sometime in 1779 by Ningthou Ching-Thang Khomba, also known as Rajarshi Bhagya Chandra, a 18th century Meitei monarch. Raas Leela’s deities are Lord Krishna and his beloved, Radha. The two are considered the ideal divine couple. What first drew the photographer Sanjay Das's attention to the dance form was its unique features. Excerpts from a conversation with TMS with Das to discuss his upcoming exhibition ‘Krishna and the Kadamba Tree’ (curated by Ina Puri) at Museo Camera, Gurugram.

Why are the photos in black and white?

I saw this as a personal challenge—capturing a vibrant religious festival of Manipur in black and white. Since it is primarily celebrated on the full moon night, my aim was to highlight the depth of the performance by focusing on the subject and evoking the nostalgic mood of Basanta Raas.

Why are the expressions of what is one of the most idealistic divine love stories -- in Manipuri why are the expressions of this placid and serene?

The dance of divine love was performed in the temple courtyard of Radhakund, near Vrindavan, in the presence of an audience of ‘Bhaktas’—devoted disciples who were deeply engaged and became an integral part of the experience. The atmosphere created between the performers and the Bhaktas immersed everyone in the ethereal beauty of Raas Leela. Every gesture, every mudra, became a poetic expression of spiritual love, bringing to life the tales of divine romance, making the performance both tranquil and sublime.