In black and white: A close-up of Manipuri and its Raas Leela connections

According to Manipur dance history, the gracefully choreographed dance form of Raas Leela typically associated with Manipuri performance art was first introduced decades ago, sometime in 1779 by Ningthou Ching-Thang Khomba, also known as Rajarshi Bhagya Chandra, a 18th century Meitei monarch. Raas Leela’s deities are Lord Krishna and his beloved, Radha. The two are considered the ideal divine couple. What first drew the photographer Sanjay Das's attention to the dance form was its unique features. Excerpts from a conversation with TMS with Das to discuss his upcoming exhibition ‘Krishna and the Kadamba Tree’ (curated by Ina Puri) at Museo Camera, Gurugram.
Why are the photos in black and white?
I saw this as a personal challenge—capturing a vibrant religious festival of Manipur in black and white. Since it is primarily celebrated on the full moon night, my aim was to highlight the depth of the performance by focusing on the subject and evoking the nostalgic mood of Basanta Raas.
Why are the expressions of what is one of the most idealistic divine love stories -- in Manipuri why are the expressions of this placid and serene?
The dance of divine love was performed in the temple courtyard of Radhakund, near Vrindavan, in the presence of an audience of ‘Bhaktas’—devoted disciples who were deeply engaged and became an integral part of the experience. The atmosphere created between the performers and the Bhaktas immersed everyone in the ethereal beauty of Raas Leela. Every gesture, every mudra, became a poetic expression of spiritual love, bringing to life the tales of divine romance, making the performance both tranquil and sublime.
What drew you to capture Raas Leela and why do you think it is important to the Manipuri identity?
One early morning in 2017, while reading the newspaper, I came across news of a troupe from Manipur arriving at Radhakund, near Vrindavan, to perform the Raas Leela.
Having visited Radhakund numerous times before, I had a strong intuition that this performance would be more than just a stage act—it would be divine and deeply serene. Without hesitation, I grabbed my camera bags and set off, reaching Radhakund by the afternoon. After making inquiries, I discovered that the performance would take place on the open verandah of one of the temples.
As I stepped onto the temple grounds, I was instantly captivated by the scene before me. The troupe members were fully engrossed in their preparations for the late-night performance. I immersed myself in capturing every moment—from the meticulous application of makeup and the tying of turbans to the placement of tilak, dressing rituals, and tuning of musical instruments. Witnessing these preparations was an experience in itself.
The process continued until sunrise, each moment unfolding with a sense of intimacy and devotion. Unlike conventional stage performances, this Ras Leela had a rare, authentic aura. The temple verandah floor became the stage, and the audience comprised local residents from nearby temples and homes, adding to the deeply spiritual and immersive atmosphere.
Who is your most favourite Manipuri dancers of the Raas Leela and why and since when have you been photographing them? Who are the dancers in this photography series and how did you come across them?
While Guru Bipin Singh remains a leading exponent of Manipuri Raas Leela, my personal connection to this art form traces back to my college days at the College of Art, New Delhi. My friends and I would often drift toward Triveni Kala Sangam, Mandi House, drawn to its artistic energy. We spent hours on the amphitheater steps, tea and samosas in hand, watching as Guru Singhajit Singh and Charu Sija Mathur guided their students through the hypnotic beats of Nata Sankirtana—an entrancing ritual of song, percussion, and movement.
Though I wasn’t photographing them then, those evenings lingered in my subconscious, shaping my artistic vision. It was these memories that led me to Radhakund, urging me to document the divine grace of Raas Leela. This performance was presented by members of the Jawaharlal Nehru Manipur Dance Academy.
When is Raas Leela performed?
The Manipuri Raas Leela consists of five types: Basanta Raas, performed during the full moon of March-April; Maha Raas, exclusively performed during the full moon period of November-December; Nitya Raas; Kunja Raas; and Diba Raas, which is performed only during the daytime.