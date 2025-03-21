Jamia Milia violence case: Delhi HC to hear cops before deciding on amendment of plea

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday said that it would first hear the police’s objections before ruling on a plea seeking to amend the prayers in a case concerning the December 2019 violence at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI).

A bench comprising Justices Chandra Dhari Singh and Anup Jairam Bhambhani underscored the necessity of procedural adherence, asserting that no order could be passed without affording both parties an opportunity to present their arguments.

“The police have raised serious objections to the petitioners’ application for amending the prayers. Before even considering the matter related to the lodging of an FIR, we must first decide on this amendment application, which faces strong opposition from the state,” the bench stated.

The court clarified that only if the amendment was allowed would the petitioners be permitted to argue their request for registering an FIR.