Jamia Milia violence case: Delhi HC to hear cops before deciding on amendment of plea

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday said that it would first hear the police’s objections before ruling on a plea seeking to amend the prayers in a case concerning the December 2019 violence at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI).
A bench comprising Justices Chandra Dhari Singh and Anup Jairam Bhambhani underscored the necessity of procedural adherence, asserting that no order could be passed without affording both parties an opportunity to present their arguments.
“The police have raised serious objections to the petitioners’ application for amending the prayers. Before even considering the matter related to the lodging of an FIR, we must first decide on this amendment application, which faces strong opposition from the state,” the bench stated.
The court clarified that only if the amendment was allowed would the petitioners be permitted to argue their request for registering an FIR.
The case stems from multiple petitions filed in the aftermath of the 2019 violence, seeking various reliefs, including the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), an inquiry commission, medical aid for injured students, compensation, and legal action against police officers accused of excessive force.
The petitioners comprise Jamia students, local residents from Okhla, legal professionals, and the Imam of Jama Masjid near Parliament. One of the pleas sought a directive from the Centre to treat the petition as formal information warranting immediate FIR registration against police personnel allegedly involved in criminal misconduct.
The amendment plea also demanded the arrest and prosecution of the officers concerned. Further, it urged an independent agency to investigate both the FIRs filed against students and their complaints against the police to ensure a fair and impartial process.