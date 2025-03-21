'Lack of evidence': Delhi HC on electoral bonds probe

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has raised concerns over a PIL seeking a CBI probe into alleged corruption linked to political donations made through electoral bonds.

A Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela noted that the petition lacked substantial evidence and relied only on publicly available data from the EC’s website and media reports.

Criticising the growing trend of PILs seeking CBI investigations based on media reports, the Court remarked, “How dependable are newspapers as evidence? The petition presents donor lists but lacks concrete material.” The Bench adjourned the matter to March 28, instructing the petitioner to submit credible evidence.

Following the SC’s decision to strike down the electoral bonds scheme, petitioner had filed a CBI complaint in 2024, alleging corruption in corporate donations. However, the CBI reportedly took no action.

The petition alleged quid pro quo between corporations and political entities, claiming companies under scrutiny made big offerings to ruling parties.