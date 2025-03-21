MSP delay causes losses for mustard farmers: Delhi Congress

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress on Thursday claimed that delay in enforcing MSP on mustard led the city farmers to suffer Rs 4,750 loss per one bigha of crops.

“What purpose the recent meeting of farmers with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had served when the farmers are forced to sell mustard for Rs 5,000 per quintal in the grain market, which was Rs 950 less than the MSP (Minimum Support Price) fixed by the BJP Government at the Centre?” Delhi Congress Chief Devender Yadav asked.

Yadav said that mustard crops had begun arriving at the mandi since February 15, but due to the Centre’s condition that the registration process for MSP will start only from April 1, it has forced the farmers to sell the mustard crops at great losses.

“The MSP fixed by the Centre for mustard is Rs 5,950 per quintal, but according to the prevailing scenario at the mandis, farmers suffer a loss of Rs 4,750 for 5 quintal from a one bigha land, which adds up to Rs 47,500 loss from a 10 bigha land. The Government has been deliberately delaying the registration process,” he added.