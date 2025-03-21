SC refuses to hear plea by three Mayur Vihar temples against DDA demolition

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a petition filed by committees of three temples – Purbo Delhi Kali Bari Samiti, Sri Amarnath Mandir Sanstha, Sri Badri Nath Mandir – in Mayur Vihar Phase 2, challenging a demolition notice issued by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on March 19, 2025.

However, the Delhi High Court-ordered demolition of the three temples was postponed in face of a protest led by the local MLA on Thursday. A DDA team accompanied by police reached the locality around 4 am Thursday to raze the temples supposedly built in a green belt in the area’s Phase 2.

Although the three-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice Vikram Nath, and Justices Sanjay Karol and Sanjay Mehta dismissed the plea, it, however, granted liberty to the petitioners to approach the high court for relief.

On Thursday, when the SC took up the case for hearing, it seemed a direction was likely but the plea was later dismissed, asking petitioners to approach the high court.