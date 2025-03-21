SC refuses to hear plea by three Mayur Vihar temples against DDA demolition

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a petition filed by committees of three temples – Purbo Delhi Kali Bari Samiti, Sri Amarnath Mandir Sanstha, Sri Badri Nath Mandir – in Mayur Vihar Phase 2, challenging a demolition notice issued by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on March 19, 2025.
However, the Delhi High Court-ordered demolition of the three temples was postponed in face of a protest led by the local MLA on Thursday. A DDA team accompanied by police reached the locality around 4 am Thursday to raze the temples supposedly built in a green belt in the area’s Phase 2.
Although the three-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice Vikram Nath, and Justices Sanjay Karol and Sanjay Mehta dismissed the plea, it, however, granted liberty to the petitioners to approach the high court for relief.
On Thursday, when the SC took up the case for hearing, it seemed a direction was likely but the plea was later dismissed, asking petitioners to approach the high court.
Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, appearing for the petitioners, argued for staying the demolition by the civic agency. He claimed the demolition notice was affixed by officials of 9 pm on Wednesday, March 19 and the temple management was informed that the demolition drive would take place at 4 am on March 20.
“No opportunity of hearing was accorded to the temples by any authority of DDA or any religious committee,” he said.
Jain seeking immediate stay on the demolition by DDA, said, the temples are nearly 35 years old and the DDA itself granted permission to the Kali Bari Samiti for conducting Durga Puja on the grounds in front of the temple.
“DDA has on its own whims and fancies and have decided to demolish the temple in complete violation of the judgment passed by this court as well as in violation of the provisions contained in Article 14 and 25 of the Constitution. No opportunity of hearing was afforded to the petitioners by any authority of DDA or any religious committee,” the plea said.