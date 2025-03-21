Traffic cams help solve crime cases in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police plays a key role in solving criminal cases across the city, assisting other units, including the local police, in solving approximately 15 cases every month. This is made possible by the traffic unit’s extensive network of over 300 cameras installed throughout the national capital, officials said on Thursday.

According to a senior police officer, requests for help in investigations frequently come from various units of the Delhi Police.

“We have 209 red-light violation detection (RLVD) cameras and 125 over-speed violation detection (OSVD) cameras. Using this technology, our traffic personnel collaborate with the local police or other unit officials to support investigations,” the officer said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ajay Chaudhary highlighted the significant role of technology in solving cases, saying, “This technology is helping the police investigate and resolve cases across the city. This is an additional responsibility that traffic personnel handle alongside their core duties of traffic regulation and enforcement.”

In addition to the routine tasks, the Traffic Police is tasked with managing the flow of traffic throughout the city, ensuring smooth vehicular movement, and coordinating with various civic agencies.

“We regulate traffic signals, blinkers, and work to provide clear roads to daily commuters,” said Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic Headquarters) Satyavir Katara.

He added that the traffic police also enforces traffic laws under the Motor Vehicles Act, issuing challans for violations such as overspeeding and red-light jumping via an automated enforcement system.

“About 22,000 challans are issued daily through the OSVD and RLVD cameras, operating 24/7,” he said.