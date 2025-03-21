Two arrested after woman strangled, dumped in drain in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman who was strangled and dumped in the southwest Delhi’s Chhawla area, police said on Thursday.

The 22-year-old woman’s body was found in a drain tied with a stone, police said. The matter came to light after a swollen body was found afloat by a few locals on March 17, who informed the local police station.

A senior police officer said that the woman had been identified as Komal.

She went missing on March 12, following which her family members filed a complaint at the Seemapuri police station and a report was lodged next day. A case has been registered after inspection by the forensic team, the officer added.

During the investigation, police checked the CCTV footage of the area and saw the car number in which the victim was travelling. Using the car number, the police tracked down the car owner and questioned him. Later, two accused persons, Asif Khan and Zubair, were arrested, the officer added.