Two held for duping people in house rental fraud

NEW DELHI: Two persons were arrested for duping hundreds on the pretext of providing houses on rent or lease by projecting themselves as owners, police said on Thursday.

A case was registered in May 2023 in a complaint by one Sukhbir Singh who alleged he had leased a flat at Lal Doora, Burari on a security deposit of Rs 4 lakh from the accused Rohan Singh, police said.

In this regard, a security agreement was executed between the accused and the complainant. A payment of Rs 3,88,000 was made by the complainant through banking channel.

Later, it came to his knowledge that the said property does not belong to him, prompting him to lodge a complaint. Around 100 other victims have approached cops with similar allegations against the same accused.

When complainants approached Singh to refund the security amount, he threatened them with dire consequences, thus cheating victims to the tune of Rs 3 crore, officials said.

Rohan Singh (43) and Reema Jaiswal (32), main accused, have been arrested, said police.