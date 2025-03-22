51-year-old charred to death as fire erupts at Delhi building

NEW DELHI: A 51-year-old man died after a fire broke out at a building in central Delhi’s Baljeet Nagar area in the wee hours of Friday, officials said.

According to the fire department, information regarding the blaze was received around 5:17 am, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the scene. As per officials, the blaze broke out among household objects on the third floor of the Baljeet Nagar building.

When the fire was contained, the charred body of a man, identified as Praveen Sachdeva (51), was recovered.

“After much effort by fire personnel and police, the blaze was brought under control. Firefighters found a charred body, later identified as Parveen Sachdeva, who had sustained severe burn injuries,” he said.

“He was shifted to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” the official said.

Forensic teams processed the scene, and a report regarding the exact cause of the fire is awaited, the official said, adding that household items were set ablaze, though the precise reason is yet to be determined.