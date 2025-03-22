AAP reshuffles leadership, sends Sisodia to Punjab, Bharadwaj gets Delhi charge

NEW DELHI: Weeks after defeat in the Assembly elections, AAP has restructured the party, with former minister Saurabh Bharadwaj being appointed as the Delhi state convenor, replacing Gopal Rai, and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia being named the Punjab unit in-charge.

An announcement in this regard was made following a meeting of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the party on Friday. Former environment minister Gopal Rai will head Gujarat unit and Pankaj Gupta will lead Goa affairs.

AAP had lost Delhi elections after 11 years in the recent Assembly polls. The BJP had ended its 27 years of absence by winning 48 seats while AAP got 22 seats. Senior AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Sisodia, Bharadwaj, Rakhi Bidlan, Satyendar Jain, Somnath Bharti, lost the elections.

Kejriwal, in a post on ‘X’, congratulated party leaders on being given new responsibilities.