BJP demands AAP’s apology over commission allegations

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Friday hit out at AAP leader Atishi for accusing the ruling party’s leaders of pressuring officers for a 10 per cent commission on government projects.

The BJP demanded that the former CM apologise for making the allegation and warned that she would face legal action if she did not do so.

AAP had accused BJP ministers of abusing Delhi government officials, alleging a shocking pattern of intimidation and extortion just a month into their rule. Atishi, at a press conference, had claimed that the BJP ministers’ “demand for commission on every project” had forced many officers to seek transfers out of Delhi or to the Central government. Several officials were reportedly threatened with suspension for resisting such demands.

Atishi lashed out at the BJP for allegedly resorting to such bullying tactics to intimidate the very officers who, she said, transformed Delhi’s public schools and hospitals, built world-class Mohalla Clinics and delivered on several projects over the past decade when AAP was at the helm of affairs in the national capital.