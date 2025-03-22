CIMA Art Mela returns to Delhi, ensuring affordable and accessible art

Art has always been part of daily life—whether in the painted walls of village homes or bustling local fairs where folk artists sell their craft. “Art has traditionally been accessible to everyone,” says Rakhi Sarkar, director of the Centre of International Modern Art (CIMA) gallery in Kolkata. “Even in rural areas, people have always bought art. But in urban spaces, art acquired a price, and over time, that price escalated.”

To restore this connection, CIMA launched the Art Mela, ensuring art remains within reach—not just for collectors but for the public. Now in its fourth Delhi edition, the Mela brings together established and emerging artists, offering original works at accessible prices.

Launched in Kolkata in 2008, the Mela expanded to Delhi in 2018 and Mumbai in 2020. Inspired by Rabindranath Tagore’s early 20th-century art fairs in Shantiniketan, the initiative fosters appreciation while making art affordable. “We ensure that visitors have access to high-quality work at the most affordable prices. Here, price is secondary—what truly matters is the quality.” The Mela brings quality art at prices ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹4,95,000.