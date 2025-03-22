CIMA Art Mela returns to Delhi, ensuring affordable and accessible art

Art has always been part of daily life—whether in the painted walls of village homes or bustling local fairs where folk artists sell their craft. “Art has traditionally been accessible to everyone,” says Rakhi Sarkar, director of the Centre of International Modern Art (CIMA) gallery in Kolkata. “Even in rural areas, people have always bought art. But in urban spaces, art acquired a price, and over time, that price escalated.”
To restore this connection, CIMA launched the Art Mela, ensuring art remains within reach—not just for collectors but for the public. Now in its fourth Delhi edition, the Mela brings together established and emerging artists, offering original works at accessible prices.
Launched in Kolkata in 2008, the Mela expanded to Delhi in 2018 and Mumbai in 2020. Inspired by Rabindranath Tagore’s early 20th-century art fairs in Shantiniketan, the initiative fosters appreciation while making art affordable. “We ensure that visitors have access to high-quality work at the most affordable prices. Here, price is secondary—what truly matters is the quality.” The Mela brings quality art at prices ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹4,95,000.
What’s new in 2025
This year’s Mela features over 65 artists, showcasing contemporary and traditional art, including printmaking, Gond art, and photography. Notable names include Jayasri Burman, Lalu Prasad Shaw, Arpita Singh, and Ganesh Pyne. Given transport challenges, the Delhi edition focuses on graphics, paintings, and digital prints rather than sculptures.
Among the participants is Prashant Patil, a Delhi-based artist and recipient of 2018 CIMA Awards, whose work captures the daily lives of workers and labourers, often drawing inspiration from places like Delhi’s Azadpur Market. “We see them as tools for labour, rarely as individuals,” he explains. “Through my work, I try to highlight their presence and existence beyond their jobs.”
Dr Shreyasi Chatterjee brings intricate embroidery works to the Mela, moving from sari-based designs to canvas for durability. “Embroidery is often seen as a feminine craft, but I approach it differently, using my needle like a paintbrush,” she shares. For Chatterjee, the CIMA Art Mela is a tradition–she has been presenting her works since 2008. Her work, inspired by nature and daily life, reflects a mix of memory and observation. “My work is a direct expression of my memories. I mostly draw from the subjects I see around me—figures harvesting, carrying loads, or daily life in Indian hamlets.”
More than just a sale
Beyond being a fair, CIMA serves as a platform for artists to connect and experiment. “CIMA allows my work to be seen alongside a diverse range of artists, from emerging talents to established masters,” says Patil. “It brings together different styles, making original art accessible to new collectors at a lower budget.”
CIMA also fosters a new generation of collectors. “The people who buy here come from diverse backgrounds—young professionals, students, newlyweds moving into their first home,” says Sarkar. “Many are first-time collectors, deeply connected to Indian culture.”
Looking ahead, Sarkar envisions expanding to Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad. “There is a dire need for this in other cities,” she says. “But securing works from artists is painstaking and requires deep knowledge of the art world.” While the art market has grown increasingly commercial, Sarkar emphasises that art remains a universal language. Despite these challenges, CIMA continues to uphold its mission: “Whether traditional or contemporary, every piece in the Mela meets a high artistic standard, making genuine, exceptional art accessible to all.”
The CIMA Art Mela will be held in Delhi from March 23-29 at Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Estate, from 10 am to 8 pm