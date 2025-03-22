Delhi Dialogues | 'I want to be known as myself, PT Usha'

Delhi Dialogues had its fastest guest yet in its latest edition. Payyoli Express PT Usha stopped by and we at The New Indian Express had a host of questions for the current Indian Olympic Association chief. Excerpts:
Can you sum up your tenure at IOA president? Your tenure has been seen quite controversial. Especially in the last year or so. Since January 2024, when the Chief Executive Officer was appointed, things were not going your way. More than two-thirds of the executive council members have been objecting to the CEO’s appointment.
My tenure as the President of the Indian Olympic Association has been a journey of commitment, responsibility, and an unwavering focus on strengthening Indian sports. Since taking over, my priority has always been to support our athletes, enhance governance structures, and bring professionalism to the IOA.
Yes, there have been challenges, as is the case in any leadership role, but my focus has remained on working for the betterment of Indian sports and ensuring that our athletes get the best possible support to excel on the world stage.
Regarding the appointment of the CEO, it was done as per the established procedures and in line with the IOA Constitution and the directives set forth by the IOC and Justice (Retd) Nageswara Rao (appointed by the Supreme Court to amend the IOA Constitution) to modernize and professionalize sports administration in India. Differences of opinion are natural in any organization, but my intent has always been to act in the best interest of Indian sports and its stakeholders.
While 12 Executive Council members have opposed the nomination and continue to block the appointment, my approach has been to work in a manner that upholds the integrity and future growth of Indian sports. Governance in sports bodies should evolve with time, and my efforts have been aimed at ensuring transparency, efficiency, and a structured approach to decision-making.
With the 2036 Olympics in mind, will this not affect the bidding process?
Regarding India's bid for the 2036 Olympic Games, our primary objective is to reinforce the foundations of Indian sports governance and infrastructure. Therefore, the need to ratify the appointment of the CEO selected and nominated by the three-member Nomination Committee as laid down in the IOA Constitution is very important.
A strong and well-structured sports ecosystem is essential not only for hosting an event of such magnitude but also for elevating India's global sporting stature. By prioritizing governance reforms, transparency, and accountability within the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and National Sports Federations (NSFs), we aim to build a credible and efficient sports administration that meets international standards.
The bidding process for the Olympics is an extensive and strategic endeavour that requires meticulous planning, long-term commitment, and a collective vision. As part of our preparation, we are actively working to enhance sporting infrastructure, streamline administrative processes, and foster a high-performance culture across all disciplines. Strengthening athlete development programs, investing in world-class training facilities, and ensuring seamless coordination among stakeholders will further bolster India's position as a strong contender for hosting the Games.
The IOA remains steadfast in its commitment to collaboration with all key stakeholders, including the government of India, NSFs, and the judiciary, to create a unified and robust framework for Indian sports. Through this collective effort, we aim to not only enhance the experience of our athletes but also elevate India’s credibility in the global Olympic movement. Our focus extends beyond just securing the Olympic bid—it is about laying the groundwork for a sustainable sporting future that will leave a lasting legacy for generations to come.
In the last year-and-a-half, there have been no executive committee meetings. Is this how you envisioned to govern the Indian Olympic Association?
As regards no EC meetings, my colleagues have deliberately ensured that no official recordings of discussions take place. This lack of transparency allows them to manipulate the minutes of meetings at their convenience either by altering key decisions post-facto or by misrepresenting what was discussed and agreed upon. Furthermore, in the absence of a clear and accountable record, they retain the ability to retract or modify their own positions as an afterthought, thereby undermining the integrity of decision-making within the organization.
Such practices are fundamentally undemocratic and run counter to the principles of good governance. A democratic organization must function with accountability, transparency, and fairness—ensuring that every decision made is documented accurately and upheld without bias or manipulation. Any attempt to suppress records, evade accountability, or rewrite decisions after they have been made not only weakens the credibility of the institution but also creates an environment of distrust and instability.
At the heart of everything I do is my commitment to the athletes and to India’s sporting aspirations. Despite the challenges, we made significant progress in securing sponsorships, strengthening athlete welfare initiatives, and ensuring the best preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. We also ensured a very successful National Games 2025 at Uttarakhand. That, for me, is the true measure of our success.
What you want to be remembered as?
I want to be known as myself, P T Usha. People are recognizing me, people are taking my name even now. That is a big award or reward that I got from sports. That is why I always like to be known as the golden girl.
What is the most memorable moment of your career on the track?
When I won four gold medals in the 1986 Seoul Asian Games (out of a total five), it could lift the position of my country from the 14th position to the 4th position in the medal tally. That was a big moment.
Recently the Delhi HC had said that the IOA should not have formed an ad hoc committee in Boxing Federation. In another case, Wrestling Federation of India, the sports ministry had requested you to form an ad hoc committee because of violation of sports code in 2023… Does the President of IOA have the right to form an ad hoc committee or not? Even without the EC meeting?
The IOA operates in accordance with its Constitution, the Olympic Charter, and the directives of the IOC. Our primary objective is to ensure that Indian athletes receive the best possible support and that our National Sports Federations (NSFs) function in a manner that upholds the principles of good governance, transparency, and adherence to the National Sports Code.
Regarding the formation of ad hoc committees, I as the President of IOA have acted in good faith and in the best interests of Indian sport. As the apex body for Olympic sports in the country, the IOA has a responsibility to ensure that our NSFs are functioning in compliance with the required norms.
As for the recent Delhi High Court's observations regarding appointment of ad hoc committee, we respect the judicial process and will act in accordance with the law. However, it is important to note that the formation of an ad hoc committee was undertaken after a few senior members and two office-bearers of the federation requested intervention.
Our actions have always been in line with ensuring the proper governance of sports bodies and safeguarding the interests of our athletes. Since the matter is sub judice, I would refrain from commenting much, however, I will not hesitate to say that the recent events in the same federation are making daily headlines in the newspapers and this is something that we intended to pre-empt by appointing the ad hoc committee in the first place.
The authority of the President to appoint an ad hoc committee has been a subject of debate. While some may question whether the President has the unilateral power to take such action without prior consultation or approval, it is important to refer to the provisions of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Constitution. The Constitution does not explicitly mandate that the President must obtain prior approval from the Executive Council (EC) or the General Assembly before initiating such an action. Instead, the constitutional framework allows for post-facto ratification of decisions at a subsequent meeting of the relevant governing body.
This interpretation suggests that while it may be ideal for the President to seek prior endorsement from the EC or General Assembly, it is not a strict constitutional requirement. The structure of governance within the IOA recognizes the need for decisive action in certain circumstances, particularly in matters requiring urgent intervention. As such, the formation of an ad hoc committee by the President can be considered a legitimate exercise of executive authority, if it is subsequently presented before the appropriate governing body for formal approval.
This approach aligns with the principle of ensuring smooth administration while maintaining accountability, as any decision taken in this manner ultimately remains subject to review and ratification by the governing body of the IOA.
Good governance in sports. How crucial is it for any sport to prosper?
Good governance is the foundation of any sport’s growth and success. Transparency, accountability, and efficiency in administration ensure that athletes receive the support they need while also maintaining the integrity of the sport. Without good governance, issues such as mismanagement, lack of financial oversight, and unfair selection processes can hinder the development of athletes and the sport itself. As a former athlete, I have always believed that a well-structured and ethical sporting ecosystem creates champions and inspires the next generation.
Coming to the wrestling federation, the national federation has finally got the recognition back from the sports ministry. You had removed the ad hoc committee after the international federation recognized the WFI last year. Did that help in getting the recognition back?
Yes, the Wrestling Federation of India has now regained recognition from the Sports Ministry, which is a significant step forward. The international federation’s recognition of WFI last year was an important moment, and subsequently, we took the necessary step of dissolving the ad-hoc committee to allow the federation to function independently. This decision aligned with the principles of governance and autonomy that international sporting bodies advocate. The restoration of recognition by the sports ministry is a positive development for our wrestlers, as it ensures smoother operations, funding, and participation in global events.
What did you feel when you missed that bronze by one hundredth of a second in the 1984 Olympics?
My story was totally different. Now, before going for the Olympics, players go to Europe to run many competitions and get international exposure. For me, before going to the LA Olympics, I could run 400 metre hurdles only two times in India. That too in competitions where I had a big lead, like around 45, 50 metres of lead. There was no competition. All my life, I did only two times the 400 metre hurdles.
And my third was pre-Olympics when after reaching Los Angeles, I participated in an international meet and beat American favourite Judi Brown. At the Olympics, I ran the heats and came second, it was actually a wonder I qualified.
In the semifinal, I ran with Judi Brown and won. I came first in the semifinal. That actually gave me more confidence. Then my coach told me that you ran very slow in the first hurdle taking 6.7 seconds which I normally I cover in 6.2 seconds. So if you go on at 6.2 seconds and everything else you do is right, you'll be a medalist. And the next day for the finals, my concentration was fully on my speed. That I should cover the first hurdle in 6.2 seconds and keep at it. There was no psychologist with me.
People were coming and telling you should do this and not that. I didn't want to have tension so I ignored them and went for the race. I had a very good start. But then we were called back to our blocks for a restart after Australian Debbie Flintoff fell down. There was no need for that. That moment I was in the grip of anxiety. Had I got five more minutes, I could have overcome it. But it didn’t happen that way -- it was my bad luck or bad luck of my country.
Isn’t it ironical that something similar happened to Vinesh Phogat in the last Olympics after being sure of getting a medal?
I was so happy that she was going to get a gold medal. So when I got off from my bed, I got the message, something has happened with regard to her weight. I was with her throughout. I was concerned about her and we also took up the matter with the World Wrestling Federation President. He said rules are for not for one girl, it is for everyone. But we did everything possible. It was sad.
You have always been one of the staunch advocators of anti-doping in any sport, especially in athletics.
I have always been a strong advocate of anti-doping measures, not just in athletics but across all sports. Fair competition is the essence of sportsmanship, and doping undermines the hard work of honest athletes. We must continue to educate and support our athletes in understanding the risks of doping while also strengthening testing mechanisms and ensuring strict enforcement. As sports administrators, it is our responsibility to maintain the credibility of Indian sports on the global stage.
India has had its fair share of challenges in this regard, including a major doping controversy in Indian weightlifting ahead of the 2010 Commonwealth Games. Multiple doping violations led the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) to impose a hefty penalty on the Weightlifting Federation of India (WFI) as a condition for Indian lifters to participate in the event. To ensure that the weightlifters did not miss out on this crucial opportunity, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) stepped in and provided financial assistance in the form of a loan to WFI, covering the penalty amount. However, this loan remains outstanding to this day, adding to IOA’s financial strain.
This issue recently came to light in a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit of the IOA, highlighting the unresolved financial burden that arose from this episode. The audit underscores the long-term consequences that doping violations can have, not just on the careers of athletes but also on the institutions that support them. Beyond financial penalties, such instances tarnish the reputation of Indian sports, leading to increased scrutiny and restrictions at the global level.
This serves as a strong reminder that the fight against doping is not just about compliance with international regulations—it is about protecting the integrity of our athletes, our sporting institutions, and our nation’s standing in the global sports community. Moving forward, we must enforce stricter testing, enhance education programs, and ensure that sports bodies are held accountable for upholding the principles of fair play. A zero-tolerance policy must be our collective commitment to safeguarding the future of Indian sports.
Our dedication to clean sport must be unwavering. We owe it to the athletes who train with sincerity, the fans who believe in fair competition, and the future generations who aspire to represent India with pride and honour.
There have been quite a few cases in athletics in the last five years or so. Why are the cases increasing despite strong anti-doping measures? Is it a short cut method where athletes gamble to get jobs and promotions?
Doping remains one of the most pressing challenges in the world of athletics, posing a significant threat to the integrity of the sport. The use of performance-enhancing drugs undermines fair competition and can have severe health consequences for athletes. To combat this issue, there is an urgent need to implement robust anti-doping measures that include not only increased testing but also advancements in detection technologies. Cutting-edge scientific methods, such as biological passports and AI-driven analytical tools, must be leveraged to identify doping practices more effectively and ensure that clean athletes are not at a disadvantage.
At the same time, education and awareness at the grassroots level are essential. Many cases of doping arise not from intentional cheating but from a lack of awareness, where athletes inadvertently consume banned substances through contaminated supplements or misleading advice. Establishing comprehensive educational programs will help athletes, coaches, and support staff stay informed about the risks and repercussions of doping, thereby reducing unintentional violations. Workshops, digital awareness campaigns, and regular engagement with young athletes can play a crucial role in fostering a culture of clean sport from an early stage.
While some athletes may be tempted to use performance-enhancing drugs as a shortcut to success, the long-term consequences can be devastating. Beyond the risk of suspensions, bans, and loss of medals, doping can have lasting physical and psychological effects, including organ damage, hormonal imbalances, and increased risk of severe health complications. It is imperative that aspiring athletes understand that true excellence in sports can only be achieved through integrity, dedication, and discipline.
Ensuring a clean and fair sporting environment requires a collaborative effort from all stakeholders, including the MYAS, the SAI, the IOA, National Sports Federations, and national and international anti-doping agencies. These organizations must work together to strengthen testing protocols, enforce strict deterrent measures, and promote athlete education programs. By fostering a zero-tolerance approach to doping, the sporting ecosystem can uphold the values of fair play and protect the future of Indian athletics on the global stage.
You have been a great athlete of the country. Now you are a Member of Parliament and a sports administrator. Which role do you find the most challenging or demanding?
Every role I have taken on—whether as an athlete, a Member of Parliament, or a sports administrator—has come with its own set of challenges and responsibilities. As an athlete, my focus was entirely on training, discipline, and achieving excellence on the track. It was physically demanding, but I had control over my own performance.
As a Member of Parliament and sports administrator, the challenges are different. The responsibility is broader, as I am now working to shape policies, improve the sporting ecosystem, and address the concerns of athletes at a national level. It requires navigating administrative frameworks, ensuring the right support structures are in place, and advocating for changes that benefit the sporting community.
If I had to pick the most challenging role, I would say sports administration. Unlike competing on the track, where results are immediate, bringing meaningful change in policies, infrastructure, and athlete welfare takes time, persistence, and teamwork. But my passion for sports keeps me motivated, and I am committed to giving back to the system that made me who I am.
Why are most sports bodies in India headed by politicians? Will this trend be changed?
In India, sports administration has traditionally seen significant involvement from politicians due to various factors, including their influence in securing funding, infrastructure development, and policymaking. However, it is essential to strike a balance where experienced administrators, former athletes, and professionals also play a key role in shaping the future of Indian sports.
Over the years, we have seen a positive shift, with more sportspersons and professionals stepping into leadership roles within sports bodies. While change takes time, with continued reforms, stakeholder engagement, and the growing awareness of governance best practices, we can expect a more balanced and effective leadership structure in Indian sports bodies in the future.
As a former athlete myself, I strongly believe that sports federations should be led by individuals who understand the needs of athletes and the nuances of high-performance sport. The emphasis should be on merit, transparency, and a vision that prioritizes athlete welfare and sporting excellence.
Why don’t we have more PT Ushas even from your own home state Kerala?
India, and particularly my home state of Kerala, has immense sporting talent. However, producing more athletes requires a combination of factors—early identification of talent, world class coaching, sports science support, access to proper infrastructure, and strong financial and emotional support. While Kerala has a rich tradition in athletics, many young athletes face hurdles such as lack of sustained mentorship and exposure to high-level competition.
Through the PT Usha School of Athletics, I have been working to bridge this gap by providing young athletes with scientific training and world-class facilities. I firmly believe that India has the potential to produce many more world-class athletes, and with the right ecosystem in place, we will see more PT Ushas emerging from Kerala and across the country.
So football great Messi is coming to your home state, Kerala. Will it change things in your home state for football or sports?
I don't think Messi coming to Kerala will make a lot of changes. When Abhinav Bhindra won the gold medal for shooting in the Olympics, people started calling in my own athletics school asking is there any shooting range there?
So sometimes this enthusiasm will be there when they get motivated by such stars. But we should make them continue with that. We should support them to pursue their passion and that is more important.
It should not be like we will remember Messi only for ten days, then everybody will forget everything. Our system is more like that. Even my event, in the Los Angeles Olympics, I missed it by one 100th of a second and many people said PT Usha had no exposure, that's why she lost and we will give her international training. There were a lot of announcements, big statements. But people remembered that only for one month or two months. If they wanted to do more to help, they could have given more international training to Tintu Luca.
What about your biopic? It was said Katrina Kaif would do it. She is also getting older now.
It is good that my biopic has not come earlier because when you see the biopic it has to cover every story and it cannot be done within two hours. My story is not yet finished. Then they also need to find someone who can actually run. Else what will people think.