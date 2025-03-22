Delhi Dialogues | 'I want to be known as myself, PT Usha'

Delhi Dialogues had its fastest guest yet in its latest edition. Payyoli Express PT Usha stopped by and we at The New Indian Express had a host of questions for the current Indian Olympic Association chief. Excerpts:

Can you sum up your tenure at IOA president? Your tenure has been seen quite controversial. Especially in the last year or so. Since January 2024, when the Chief Executive Officer was appointed, things were not going your way. More than two-thirds of the executive council members have been objecting to the CEO’s appointment.

My tenure as the President of the Indian Olympic Association has been a journey of commitment, responsibility, and an unwavering focus on strengthening Indian sports. Since taking over, my priority has always been to support our athletes, enhance governance structures, and bring professionalism to the IOA.

Yes, there have been challenges, as is the case in any leadership role, but my focus has remained on working for the betterment of Indian sports and ensuring that our athletes get the best possible support to excel on the world stage.

Regarding the appointment of the CEO, it was done as per the established procedures and in line with the IOA Constitution and the directives set forth by the IOC and Justice (Retd) Nageswara Rao (appointed by the Supreme Court to amend the IOA Constitution) to modernize and professionalize sports administration in India. Differences of opinion are natural in any organization, but my intent has always been to act in the best interest of Indian sports and its stakeholders.

While 12 Executive Council members have opposed the nomination and continue to block the appointment, my approach has been to work in a manner that upholds the integrity and future growth of Indian sports. Governance in sports bodies should evolve with time, and my efforts have been aimed at ensuring transparency, efficiency, and a structured approach to decision-making.

With the 2036 Olympics in mind, will this not affect the bidding process?

Regarding India's bid for the 2036 Olympic Games, our primary objective is to reinforce the foundations of Indian sports governance and infrastructure. Therefore, the need to ratify the appointment of the CEO selected and nominated by the three-member Nomination Committee as laid down in the IOA Constitution is very important.

A strong and well-structured sports ecosystem is essential not only for hosting an event of such magnitude but also for elevating India's global sporting stature. By prioritizing governance reforms, transparency, and accountability within the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and National Sports Federations (NSFs), we aim to build a credible and efficient sports administration that meets international standards.

The bidding process for the Olympics is an extensive and strategic endeavour that requires meticulous planning, long-term commitment, and a collective vision. As part of our preparation, we are actively working to enhance sporting infrastructure, streamline administrative processes, and foster a high-performance culture across all disciplines. Strengthening athlete development programs, investing in world-class training facilities, and ensuring seamless coordination among stakeholders will further bolster India's position as a strong contender for hosting the Games.

The IOA remains steadfast in its commitment to collaboration with all key stakeholders, including the government of India, NSFs, and the judiciary, to create a unified and robust framework for Indian sports. Through this collective effort, we aim to not only enhance the experience of our athletes but also elevate India’s credibility in the global Olympic movement. Our focus extends beyond just securing the Olympic bid—it is about laying the groundwork for a sustainable sporting future that will leave a lasting legacy for generations to come.