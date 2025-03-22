Delhi government launches digital portal for stricter PC & PNDT enforcement

NEW DELHI: In a significant step toward strengthening the enforcement of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC & PNDT) Act, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh launched the PC & PNDT Online Portal on Friday.

The launch took place during a state-level workshop on the effective implementation of the PC & PNDT Act at the Delhi Secretariat. The digital portal aims to streamline enforcement, enable online registration of diagnostic centers, and facilitate real-time monitoring to prevent the misuse of ultrasound technology for sex determination.

Addressing the event, Singh reaffirmed the Delhi government’s commitment to gender equality and the protection of the girl child.

“Sex determination is a deep-rooted issue, and as the capital, Delhi must lead the way in eliminating it. This digital initiative will improve transparency, enforcement, and the sex ratio in the city,” he said.

The workshop on the effective implementation of the PC & PNDT Act was attended by senior officials of the health department, doctors, nodal officers of PC & PNDT, members of NGOs working in the field of PC & PNDT.