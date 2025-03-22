Delhi HC stays Lokpal proceedings against Defence Secretary

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has stayed proceedings initiated by the Lokpal of India against Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and others concerning alleged irregularities in promotions at the National Productivity Council (NPC).

A Division Bench comprising Justices Chandra Dhari Singh and Anup Jairam Bhambhani also put on hold the enforcement of orders and notices issued by the Lokpal to Singh and other petitioners.

“This Court is of the view that the instant matter requires in-depth consideration. In light of the same, this Court is inclined to grant stay on the operation of the impugned order dated 6th January 2025, the notices dated 7th January, 2025, order dated 04th March 2025 and the proceedings pending before the respondent – Lokpal under Complaint No. 162/2024,” the Court stated.

The case stems from a complaint alleging procedural anomalies in the promotions conducted by NPC on March 28, 2023. In January 2025, the Lokpal issued notices to Singh and other officials regarding the matter. Subsequently, Singh and the petitioners approached the High Court, challenging the proceedings.

The petitioners argued that the promotions in question took place before Singh assumed charge as Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade on April 21, 2023.

They further contended that the Lokpal’s actions exceeded its statutory jurisdiction, as the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, only permits inquiries into allegations of corruption or offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.