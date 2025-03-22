Delhi to host first-ever Punjabi literature fest, promote culture

NEW DELHI: With an aim to promote Punjabi language, literature, and culture, the Delhi government is set to organise the first-ever Punjabi Literature Festival in the capital.

The festival will showcase Punjabi and Sikh literature, folk music, and cultural heritage among younger generations while also working towards global recognition of Punjabi artistic traditions.

As part of preparations, the government has been holding consultations with experts, scholars, and representatives from various civilian organisations. A recent meeting chaired by minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa focused on finalising the framework of the event and ensuring its impact extends beyond just that of a literary event. The discussion emphasised making the festival a long-term platform for promotion and preservation of Punjabi language and heritage.

It was suggested that renowned Punjabi scholars, writers, and artistes from across the globe should be invited to share their experience. The government is planning to take the festival to an international audience, bringing together Sikh historians, musicians, and literary figures who have made notable contributions to their fields.