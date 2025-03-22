Delhi to host first-ever Punjabi literature fest, promote culture

NEW DELHI: With an aim to promote Punjabi language, literature, and culture, the Delhi government is set to organise the first-ever Punjabi Literature Festival in the capital.
The festival will showcase Punjabi and Sikh literature, folk music, and cultural heritage among younger generations while also working towards global recognition of Punjabi artistic traditions.
As part of preparations, the government has been holding consultations with experts, scholars, and representatives from various civilian organisations. A recent meeting chaired by minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa focused on finalising the framework of the event and ensuring its impact extends beyond just that of a literary event. The discussion emphasised making the festival a long-term platform for promotion and preservation of Punjabi language and heritage.
It was suggested that renowned Punjabi scholars, writers, and artistes from across the globe should be invited to share their experience. The government is planning to take the festival to an international audience, bringing together Sikh historians, musicians, and literary figures who have made notable contributions to their fields.
“Had a meaningful discussion with a delegation of various Punjabi organisations regarding the upcoming Sikh Literature Festival at the Delhi Secretariat. This festival will be a significant step in preserving, promoting and celebrating Sikh history, culture and literature. Delhi government’s Punjabi Academy has been actively working to promote Punjabi language and culture and under the present government, it will play an even more crucial role in strengthening our linguistic and literary heritage,” Sirsa wrote on X.
Officials said the festival would provide Punjabis in the city an opportunity to reconnect with their roots, adding that the dates and detailed schedule for the festival will be announced soon.
Reconnecting to roots
With a significant Punjabi and Sikh community residing in the national capital, the Delhi government expects that the first-ever Punjabi Literature Festival will provide a valuable opportunity for some Delhiites to reconnect with their linguistic and cultural roots.
“The government is committed to making this event a milestone in the promotion of Punjabi heritage,” an official said.