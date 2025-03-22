Over 1000 kids with special needs get admission in first draw of private schools in Delhi

NEW DELHI: As many as 1,307 students under the children with special needs (CWSN) category have been selected in the first draw of lots for entry-level admission to private schools in Delhi.
According to data shared by the Directorate of Education (DoE) on Thursday, the selection was done through a computerised draw for preschool, KG, and Class-1 curriculum.
The department said the selected children’s families would receive messages informing them about their allotted schools and the locations where their documents would be verified.
Once allotted, schools cannot be changed under any circumstances, it clarified in a statement.
“Admission will be cancelled if any documents submitted during verification are found to be forged, fake or inadequate at any stage,” it said.
The candidates must report to their allotted schools for admission on or before May 26, it added. Suppose any discrepancies are found in the submitted documents. In that case, a deficiency memo will be issued, allowing candidates to provide valid or updated documents to confirm their eligibility under the CWSN category by April 11, it added.
In a circular dated February 27, the Directorate of Education (DoE) stated, “The admission process for EWS, DG, and CWSN categories in private unaided recognised schools at the entry-level classes (Nursery, KG, and Class 1) is conducted exclusively through a computerised draw of lots.”
“This process is entirely automated, leaving no room for manual interference at any stage,” the circular further emphasised. The department also cautioned against individuals or institutions falsely claiming to influence or guarantee admissions under these categories, it read.
Additionally, the DoE requested that any information or complaints regarding such activities be reported to its official email for appropriate legal action. The circular also directed all private unaided recognised schools to refrain from any official or unofficial association with such individuals, organisations, or institutions.
“If any school is found to be involved in such practices, the Directorate of Education will take the strictest possible action against it,” it said.