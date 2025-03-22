Sonal Mansingh: I want to contribute to something deeper

Padma Vibhushan awardee and Indian classical dancer Dr Sonal Mansingh recently presented her latest creation, ‘Bhava-Ganga’, at the Stein auditorium of the India Habitat Centre.
Beautifully weaving together elements of history and culture, ‘Bhava Ganga’ is a dance-theatre production that addresses contemporary social issues. In it, Mansingh highlights pressing societal issues such as social equality and women empowerment and portrays the river as a silent witness to humanity’s evolution.
Speaking to TMS, she says, “the word Bhava describes sentiments, emotions, nuances and flavours of life. Without any feelings, no creature can live. Every river is a mother of the people. A mother nourishes and protects her child. Ganga is not just a river; she is the lifeline of our civilisation, a witness to the rise and fall of empires”.
Presented by Shri Kamakhya Kalapeeth (Centre for Indian Classical Dances), ‘Bhava Ganga’ is a dance-theatre production that intertwines history and social consciousness, “drawing inspiration from the eternal journey of Maa Ganga,” she adds.
The production began with the sage Bhagirath’s legendary penance to bring Ganga to earth, continuing with Lord Rama’s encounter with the humble boatman Kevat, and the divine moment when Lord Shiva begs for alms from Goddess Annapurna at Kashi. “Our roots are in the Puranas,” she adds.
The celebrated exponent of Odissi and Bharatanatyam, Mansingh has consistently used her choreographies to reflect on women’s rights, environmental sustainability, and cultural heritage. “All my choreographies are contextual. It connects to contemporary times,” she says.
Mansingh regards the body as a crucial element in dance. To her, dance is comparable to painting the space with one’s body and infusing it with emotions.
The production features Repertory Group of Centre for Indian Classical Danes (CICD), an ensemble of artists trained under Mansingh’s expert guidance, bringing her choreography to life.
On technology and AI giving a different dimension to art forms, she responds with a laugh saying “I am a little scared about AI. Imagine a robotic Sonal Mansingh dancing and the real one sitting and watching.” She says fame and followers are secondary to her. “I want to contribute to something deeper and meaningful,” she says in conclusion.